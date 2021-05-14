Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVA. TD Securities upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.93.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$551.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

