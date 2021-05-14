Raymond James Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $135.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

