Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $6,601,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

