Raymond James Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $90.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. CareDx has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.58 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,468 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.