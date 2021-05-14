Raymond James Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$16.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CG. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.32.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.82. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

