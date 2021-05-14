Raymond James Boosts Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $48.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

