Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 30.9% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $85,328.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00650640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00082503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00232459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.93 or 0.01207841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.44 or 0.01067549 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.