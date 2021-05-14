Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

