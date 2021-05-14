Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 7% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.55. 270,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,586,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.