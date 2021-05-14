Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.39.

RL traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,652. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $61,911,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

