Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 50,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKUNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rakuten Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

