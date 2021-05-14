Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 50,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKUNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rakuten Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Earnings History for Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.