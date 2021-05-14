Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $20.15 on Monday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 89.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Radius Health by 233.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 71,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 425.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,155 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $778,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

