RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.80. 5,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 710,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

The firm has a market cap of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

