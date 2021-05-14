Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,839 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,231% compared to the average volume of 181 put options.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $228,720,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 977,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
