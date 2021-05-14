Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,839 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,231% compared to the average volume of 181 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $228,720,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 977,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

