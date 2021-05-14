Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 378 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $172.80 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

