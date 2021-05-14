R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

RCM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 267.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

