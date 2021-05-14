Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Sells $1,325,000.00 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. 3,020,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,740. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

