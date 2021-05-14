Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

