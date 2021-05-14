Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

