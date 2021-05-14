Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $103,056.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,634.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.69 or 0.08108429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.48 or 0.02597969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.53 or 0.00650793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00207842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.06 or 0.00823667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.52 or 0.00666573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.64 or 0.00607562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,961,065 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.