Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,048 shares of company stock worth $1,767,595 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

