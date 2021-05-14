Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 43.6% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 43.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 82.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.