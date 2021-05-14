Qbao (QBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,412.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $893,387.20 and approximately $68,412.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbao has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

