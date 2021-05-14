Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for StoneX Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

SNEX stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd increased its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495 over the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

