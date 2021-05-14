Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Reduced by Oppenheimer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

ITT stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of ITT by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

