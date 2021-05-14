Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

CWX opened at C$8.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.