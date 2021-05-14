Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Cut by Analyst

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE:ELY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $20,507,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

