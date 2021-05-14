Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

