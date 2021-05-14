Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.05.

Finning International stock opened at C$33.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$16.60 and a 12 month high of C$35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.20.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

