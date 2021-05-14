Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Koppers Holdings Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE:KOP opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.