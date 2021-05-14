Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of XEC opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.