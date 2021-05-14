Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

