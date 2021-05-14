Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted by Analyst

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN opened at $122.42 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

