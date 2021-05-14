Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered by Analyst

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for uniQure in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in uniQure by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

