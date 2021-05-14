Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Allstate in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. William Blair also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

