Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

