Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

