Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

OEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

