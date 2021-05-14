Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Cut by Wedbush

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

FUSN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

