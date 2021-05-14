Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNK. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of CNK opened at $21.06 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

