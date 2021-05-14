Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

