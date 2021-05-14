Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Reduced by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

