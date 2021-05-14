Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

SDC opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

