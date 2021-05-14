Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

