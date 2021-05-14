Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

