Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Issued By Oppenheimer

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WHF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $312.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

