Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $851.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 655,631 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

