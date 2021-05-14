Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PRPL opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

