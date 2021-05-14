Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 246,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 722,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19.
About Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.