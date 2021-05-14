Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 246,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 722,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 90,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

