PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 11%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares were up 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 40,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 797,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several research analysts have commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $172,000. Independent Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $451,000.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

